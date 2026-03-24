MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Jacob Misiorowski will take the mound on Thursday as the Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago White Sox for Opening Day.

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. The Brewers are coming off a 97-win season and a trip to the National League Championship Series.

Watch: At 23 years old, Jacob Misiorowski will be the third-youngest Opening Day starter in Brewers history

Jacob Misiorowski will be the third-youngest Opening Day starter in Brewers history

At 23 years and 357 days old, Misiorowski is the third-youngest pitcher to start on Opening Day in franchise history. Bill Parsons was the youngest in 1972 at 23 years and 242 days old, followed by Ben Sheets in 2002.

“Honestly, I don't think I've ever been to an Opening Day. I think all my Opening Days were (watching) TV... so it's going to be kind of fun to finally be at one.”



At 23, Jacob Misiorowski will be the third-youngest pitcher in Brewers history to start on Opening Day. pic.twitter.com/zsSXsSSyVC — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 24, 2026

Despite having just 109 days of Major League Baseball service time, Misiorowski said he is ready for the opportunity. He said the best piece of advice he is leaning on is to be himself because that is what got him here.

"I'm excited about it. I think it's going to be fun. I grew up with all these guys coming through the Minor League, so it's really fun to see the guys that you've been with for years making it, too," Misiorowski said.

"Honestly, I don't think I've ever been to an opening day. I think all my opening days were on TV. I was playing some other sport, doing something else, so it's going to be kind of fun to finally be at one," Misiorowski said.

Misiorowski will pitch against former Brewers organization teammate Shane Smith, who is the Opening Day starter for the White Sox.

"Yeah, I think (Misiorowski) understands when he's in those big moments – or bigger moments – it comes down to being under control, delivery, breathing, mental focus, all that. It's tough on a young person, and I really respect the (Chicago White Sox) that we are going to be playing and how much better they've gotten in two years. We all remember the Brewers of 2017 or Brewers of '18. Nobody expected much, and I see (the White Sox) as a team that's going to cause them havoc in their division. I think Miz will have to navigate all that, and I'm confident he will. I'm confident that he gets that. He knows what it's going to be like," Pat Murphy said.

Misiorowski made his MLB debut in June 2025, pitching five no-hit innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. He struck out five batters and threw 14 pitches over 100 mph to earn his first win.

Ahead of Pat Murphy’s presser, the #Brewers announced they’ve acquired RHP Jake Woodford from the #Rays in exchange for minor league RHP K.C. Hunt & cash. pic.twitter.com/yMYm9guTGY — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 24, 2026

As a rookie in 2025, Misiorowski made 14 starts and one relief appearance during the regular season.

Ahead of their final exhibition game, the Brewers announced a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Milwaukee acquired right-handed reliever Jake Woodford in exchange for minor leaguer KC Hunt and cash.

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