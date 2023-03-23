Arrowhead's Keegan O'Toole credits faith for his second NCAA wrestling title

He was just the 18th Wisconsin wrestler to win four state high school championships, but that was only the start.

"Third time is the charm for Keegan O'Toole! A Tiger-style title in Tulsa!" announcer Mike Couzens says.

And with that? Arrowhead grad Keegan O'Toole won his second NCAA wrestling title and avenged his only two previous losses of the season to opponent David Carr.

"Those losses were really really good for me and I wouldn't change anything about those matches," O'Toole says. "Because if I didn't have those losses, I might not be as good as I am now and might not have been able to figure out the puzzle."

The Missouri 165-pounder felt a rush after getting his hand raised in victory.

"The first things that I just wanted to do immediately after were just to be with my coaches, my teammates, and my family," O'Toole says. "I also got to meet the former President, so that was pretty cool."

Amazing to think that during O'Toole's freshman year during Covid lockdowns, he was ready to quit.

"There was times where I didn't even wanna wrestle," O'Toole says. "I wanted to just go home."

But his faith helped him wrestle with the lows of his life.

"I'm definitely someone who more tries to live through my identity, which for me, that's in Christ," O'Toole says.

Lance Allan asks, "A lot of people think Christians are soft. You kind of break that stereotype?"

"Yeah definitely," O'Toole says. "I think it's a huge misconception. I'm always talking to my coaches and stuff about that, because there's the ones that kind of push me to be stronger in my faith."

Down the road, O'Toole could represent our country.

"I'm gonna try to make the Olympic team in 2024 and in 2028," O'Toole says. "Usually your freestyle career is starting to begin after college. So I definitely still got some stuff to do here but, absolutely something that's on my mind."

But his future doesn't include UFC or WWE.

"I don't wanna get punched in the face," O'Toole says with a laugh. "I also don't want to do any sort of fake WWE wrestling."

O'Toole just keeps adding to his legacy. He's just the third Wisconsin wrestler in state history to win four individual WIAA championships at the Division One level.

