Arrowhead's Kate Reige is undefeated, going for WIAA Girls Individual Wrestling title

For the second time, the WIAA will hold a Girls Individual Wrestling Tournament and will crown champions in Madison this weekend.

An Arrowhead student is undefeated and attempting to finish one spot better than last year.

Kate Riege is ranked number one in the 235-pound weight class for Wisconsin girls wrestling.

"My dad used to wrestle at Sussex Hamilton, and then he was the coach at Hamilton," Riege says. "So I'd go with my dad to practices at Hamilton. The fondest memory I have is like four or five when I was wrestling with the high school students at Hamilton."

At first, Riege just wanted to help the Arrowhead team.

"I was supposed to come in freshman year as a manager," Riege says. "Turns out I couldn't stay off the mats wrestling with the guys. So I became one of the four women's wrestlers on the team my freshman year."

"Everything that she gets, she's earned because she's worked for it. So she's been a great part of the team," Arrowhead Head Coach Jeremy Miller says.

Now she's the only girl for the Warhawks.

"It can be challenging sometimes and hard," Riege says. "Sometimes most of the guys don't wanna wrestle with me. It's difficult in that aspect but they're going to have to learn to wrestle with me."

Last year, she finished runner-up at the first-ever WIAA State Girls Wrestling Tournament in La Crosse. This year, she wants to win it all at the second ever in Madison.

TMJ4's Lance Allan asks "What would it be like for you to be the first girls champion, Kate Riege, up on that wall for Arrowhead?"

"It was history, and it would be amazing," Riege says.

She already made history with the first-ever WIAA Girls Individual Wrestling Tournament, finishing runner-up, and now hopes to make more with a title.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip