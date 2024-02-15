Area Swimmers Set to Compete in 100th WIAA State Boys Swim & Dive Championships

"Take your marks," the swim starter says.

A century, of swim. This weekend at Waukesha South? It's the 100th edition of the WIAA Boys Swimming and Diving Championships. With Muskego's Carter Jewell a double sectional winner in the 500 yard free, and a blistering victory in the 200. Wearing the title belt.

"School record again, and then personal record. I'm happy to be PR'ing at sectionals when I'm not rested or shaved or anything like that. So I'm pretty proud," Muskego swimmer Carter Jewell says. "I mean Andrew Hanson's a fast dude. I love that guy. But he's pretty quick but I mean, I think I'm showing here I think I got it in me in this too and I'm gonna give it my best shot."

Racine Unified's Brady Moore also a double winner at sectionals and one to watch, in the 50 and 100. In the 50 he shaved off an amazing full second.

"Very happy, hard work pays off. Getting my underwaters off those walls really helped so I'm very glad I kind of finished it off strong," Racine Unified swimmer Brady Moore says.

And another swimmer peaking at the right time? A sectional two event victor in Franklin junior Jack Paull, in the 100 breastroke and 200 IM.

"I was pretty happy with the 2 IM," Franklin swimmer Jack Paull says. "I wasn't really rested so, I knew finishing it was going to be a little bit hard but I was still able to push through and put up a pretty decent time for sectionals."

As a team? The Franklin Sabers fifth ranked in the state, and sectional champs.

"Let's go!" swimmers yell.

"We have a lot of pride, I mean we have, our team's great. The atmosphere's great. Everyone wants the team to succeed so, just makes everything better," Paull says.

One another piece of history could be made. Senior Jack Sullivan of Nicolet attempts to become just the eighth swimmer in State Tournament history to win the same individual event all four years.

