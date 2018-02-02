Don't worry about watching the Super Bowl. April the Giraffe already picked the winner.

April the Giraffe selected her Super Bowl lettuce, and her leafy greens of choice favor Tom Brady and the Patriots.

April, who had the world watching last year as she awaited the birth of her calf, Tajiri, skipped over the lettuce on top of the Eagles sign to pick the Pats.

With her selection of the leafy greens, it's possible that April could be a staunch follower of Brady's TB12 method, which was detailed in his book last spring.