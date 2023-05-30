Amid transfer whirlwind, Myles Burkett remains at UW

When Myles Burkett didn't play in last year's bowl game, Wisconsin fans were shocked.

"I won't say I'm disappointed. I worked a lot for that opportunity. It didn't go my way," Badgers quarterback Burkett says. "Chase was the guy that they decided to go with the team, and we got the win. At the end of the day, that's all that matters. I'm a team guy first."

But the Franklin product says he's staying put in Madison.

"I love this place. I love these guys," Burkett says. "I mean if I didn't, I wouldn't be here. It's just as simple as that. I'm not scared of competition. I love competition. Honestly, that kind of fueled me to be, to come back here."

In spring practice, Burkett competed with transfer Nick Evers for the third quarterback job, behind projected starter Tanner Mordecai and backup Braedyn Locke. But he's actually competing for more.

"At the end of the day, I'm still trying to compete to be a starting quarterback here," Burkett says. "I think that's what everyone should have the mindset going into each and every practice. Each and every meeting. Each and every lift is, you know, I wanna be the starting quarterback here. That's why I came here. That's why we all came here. So that's my mindset right now and I don't think it should change."

But that doesn't mean he dislikes his competition. He wants them to be great, and they want him, to be great.

"There's a lot of new, a lot of new people. New things. New energy around the team," Burkett says. "And we're very blessed to have that. Our fans support us like that and you can feel it, and you can feel the love. But having people back in the stands, it's been a long time."

Marshall Howe had gotten more snaps than Burkett as the third-string quarterback during spring practice, but he has entered the transfer portal.

