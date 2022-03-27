'All I need is a shot': Ashwaubenon native Aaron Servais prepares for 2022 NFL Draft

HOBART — From the gridiron at Ashwaubenon High School to Syracuse and now, offensive lineman Airon Servais is working out at the Synergy Sports Performance center in hopes to get a shot at his dream of playing in the NFL.

“All I need is a shot," said Servais. "Just give me a chance and I can show you what I can do. We’re coming in here, everyday working. It’s been really good. It’s been really transformative so far. I’ve also been working some O-Line stuff just to get better technique, cleaning up that kind of stuff. For the most part it’s just been getting bigger, faster, stronger.”

The offensive lineman was an Iron-Man for Syracuse. Starting 60 consecutive games, the longest active streak in FBS history.

“Just being out there with the guys, that’s the best part for me, is that camaraderie," Servais said. "Especially, on the O-Line, we’re such a close group. We kind of have to move as one, so you get really close with those guys up front.”

Servais played different positions along the offensive line and he’s hoping that versatility makes him stand out to NFL teams.

“Being able to play all five spots just gives me five different opportunities to make it on the field," said the offensive lineman." I was just looking for any opportunity to be with (my teammates).”

Given an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, Servais was eligible for a sixth-year of college ball in 2021. The extra time helped him on and off the field.

“It was huge for me, not only athletically getting another year to come back and getting some good film, but it was huge academically for me as well," he said. "I was able to pursue my masters even further. It was overall, the best decision for me and my family.”

He’s a paper away from finishing his master’s degree in exercise science.

“When it’s all said and done, I’m not an athlete anymore but hopefully I can train some people to do the kind of similar stuff that I’m doing right now," Servais said. "So that would be really cool.”

He wasn’t the most sought after recruit coming out of high school and now he’s not as he’s heading into the draft. That gives him a chip on his shoulder. Growing up 2 blocks away from Lambeau Field, Servais is working his tail off to achieve his childhood dream. He’ll be at the Packers pro day to workout for them in a few weeks.

“I could see the jumbotron of Lambeau from my front year, so to have an opportunity to show them what I’m capable of is really exciting,” he said.

