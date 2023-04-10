AEW's Mark Henry says wrestlers must bring their 'a-game' when performing in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — With All-Elite Wrestling in town this Wednesday, Mark Henry tells the wrestlers how you just need to know about the Crusher statue to realize it's part of the culture in Milwaukee.

"I tell all these young people like, 'hey, you may never have wrestled here before. But you need to pull your A game out today because their expectations are high,'" Henry says.

Henry is responsible for having Giannis attend an AEW show two years ago.

"I've always loved people that loved our business," Henry says. "I saw him wrestling in the locker room, wrestling in the hallway. So I reached out to the Bucks organization and I said, 'Listen. We know that a bunch of y'all guys are wrestling fans. If they're around town, we want to extend the courtesy for them to come.' And Giannis was like hell yeah, let's do it."

The other thing that excites Henry? He represented our country in the 1992 and 1996 Olympics and won gold in the 1995 Pan American Games with Team USA.

"I took a lot of pride in it," Henry says. "Some of my best days as an athlete I spent at the Olympic Training Center. And it was just an awesome, awesome experience. There's not a day that goes by that somebody doesn't tweet or Instagram something about my Olympic experience and me competing."

These days, Henry co-hosts a wrestling show, which is the number one show on Sirius XM, and delivers his standard catchphrase every week on AEW programming.

"I've been to Milwaukee a bunch of times. But it's time for the main event!" Henry says. "I mean, I'm out in public so I don't wanna scare the hell out of nobody."

And Henry confirms as far as his pro wrestling career is concerned, he is retired. He'll stick to announcing.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip