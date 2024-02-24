Admirals Karl Taylor not shying away from record win streak

MILWAUKEE — The Admirals are now two wins away from the best streak in Wisconsin pro sports history. 20 straight by the 1971 Milwaukee Bucks.

Admirals Head, Coach Karl Taylor, says he is not superstitious about jinxing his team toward that mark.

"It's not going away, right?" Admirals Head Coach Karl Taylor says with a laugh. "So you can pretend it's not happening. But the players talk about it a little bit. As a staff? We don't focus on it. We focus on what are the pitfalls. What to watch out for. Let's not forget. We're trying to push guys to Nashville. We have a couple of guys up there now doing well. That's our goal is to get them out of here so they can have success at the next level. Some team's going to come in here and beat us and have a great goalie or whatever. It's going to happen. We don't want to beat ourselves."

The Admirals would like to challenge the longest Wisconsin pro sports winning streak of 20 by the 1971 Bucks.

Also of note, the longest American Hockey League streak of 28 games, is by the other Admirals team in Norfolk.

"Promise they had a great team. They went on to win the Calder Cup," Taylor says. "And you know, we want to replicate that. They can keep the record. But if we can have the playoff success they had? We'd be okay with that too."

Emerging phenom goalie Yaroslav Askarov closes the net for business after a win. TMJ4's Lance Allan asks Karl Taylor his thoughts on it.

"Yeah, you know what? That's a different one," Taylor says. "But you've gotta embrace the personality of him. And he's an individual who's not doing it out of anything other than celebrating his teammates. Like he is a team-first guy. He loves the guys. Some people can look at it negatively. I just see it as a young man embracing what's happening and what's occurring. And how much he loves playing with his teammates and how proud he is to play for them."

