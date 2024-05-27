Admirals advance to Calder Cup Western Conference Finals with Game 5 victory

For the second straight series, the Milwaukee Admirals faced elimination in Game 5 on their home ice.

The team delivered for fans inside UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena with a 2-0 win.

Early in the first period, the Grand Rapids Griffins had a power play opportunity, but Zach L'Heureux scored his second short-handed goal of the playoffs, putting the Admirals up 1-0.

Highlights: Admirals advance with Game 5 victory over Griffins:

Admirals advance to Western Conference Finals with Game 5 win

In the second period, the Griffins sought to respond, but goaltender Troy Grosenick made a crucial save, contributing to his 30-save shutout performance. The Admirals added another goal, securing a 2-0 victory and advancing to the Western Conference Finals.

"That's what it takes this time of year," Grosenick said after the game. "It takes not only the guys that are in the lineup, night in and night out, but it takes the guys that might be up in the stands, warming up or whatever, and everyone's still pulling on that same rope. All those guys are ready to go, all those guys want to win just as bad. That's part of our culture here."

Here is the schedule for the 7-game series against the Coachella Valley Firebirds:

TMJ4

Stay tuned for updates as the Admirals continue their playoff journey and the quest for the Calder Cup.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip