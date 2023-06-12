A quiet fighter: Adam Haas let's skill do all the talking

KENOSHA, Wis. — Adam Haas is a national champion of few words. But words, aren't what this 15-year-old throws in the ring.

"I first got started, well if I'm being honest, I just wanted to get tougher. I was pretty weak," says Adam, GAMMA and USFL Youth Champion.

Today, Adam is the toughest around training at Dave Strasser's Freestyle Academy and Veneration Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

"Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is all the groundwork in MMA. That's all the submissions, that's how you finish a fight on the ground," says Adam.

Winning the Global Mixes Martial Arts Youth MMA National Championships in April, Adam would go on to win the U.S. Fight League Youth MMA National Championships in May.

"It felt great. Felt like I was on top of the world, almost," says Adam.

Adam will have a chance to conquer the best by representing Team USA at the USFL Worlds in August.

"There's definitely presser, yeah. My training will be tough," says Adam.

Good thing Adam doesn't waste time talking about his accomplishments. This young champ is more focused on his actions, which in the ring, say a lot.

