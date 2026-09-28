A new era begins for the Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (TMJ4) — A very eventful off season for the Milwaukee Bucks now brings them to this new season.

We also see the introduction of new head coach Taylor Jenkins. Jenkins hammered home on wanting to establish a certain culture to the franchise.

"We truly are invested in building the next era of Bucks basketball. That's not just a tag line. I mean, that's something shared throughout the entire organization about we understand the history that's been here," Jenkins said.

“We’re not a re-building team, but a building team,” Wes Edens talks about this new look Bucks team #Bucks #nba pic.twitter.com/VYtxBkrQJ7 — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) September 28, 2026

"Coming from an organization that's all about culture, that's kind of who I am at this point in my career. On the phone with him, you know, we talked almost once a week, talked to him the day after the trade, and like we both could hear in each other voices just the excitement, you know, for this new opportunity for both of us," Tyler Herro said.

There's also fresh faces taking the court. This young team comes in with few expectations, but they have a big chip on their shoulder.

Myles Turner asks Kyle Kuzma about his skin care routine #NBA #Bucks pic.twitter.com/2E691eCs5e — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) September 28, 2026

"We all feel like we have something to prove, and I think we'll be a lot better than people expect," Herro said.

"There always be expectations that really matter are the ones we put on ourselves, and, you know, just like everybody else, we want to win," Myles Turner said.

"I think more than anything it's come out and competing this year and, surprising you guys more than anything," he said.

The Bucks first preseason game will be on October fifth against the Timberwolves, while their season opener will be October 21 against the Wizards.

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