97-year-old blind woman to throw Brewers first pitch

In Today's Talker — A lifelong Milwaukee Brewers fan is getting the chance of a lifetime this weekend.

She'll be throwing out the first pitch!

Katherine Halbur, 97, was chosen through the team's Superfan Spotlight Recognition Program after her son nominated her.

She says she remembers listening to Brewers games on the radio when she was a young girl. She's legally blind, now, so she continues to follow her beloved Brew Crew through radio reports.

The staff at her Fond du Lac nursing home has been helping her practice for the big day!

"We think it's pretty neat, our family is very excited, right, Mom?" asked Rose Bertram, Katherine's daughter.

"Yes, they are!" Katherine responded.

"And we've got like 52 family members and friends and staff here from St. Francis traveling down to Milwaukee to witness mom throwing out the first ball," Rose added.

Saturday's game against the Cubs will be just the second Brewers game Halbur has attended in her life.

