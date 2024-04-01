97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban talks rematch between Iowa's Caitlin Clark and LSU's Angel Reese

All eyes will be on college basketball tonight. Caitlin Clark will lead Iowa against Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers in a highly anticipated rematch.

97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban joined TMJ4 Today to talk about that game, as well as the court controversy between NC State and Texas. The 3-point lines at the Moda Center in Portland Oregon did not match. After a brief discussion, the two teams agreed to play the game despite the discrepancy.

North Carolina State went on to win the game 76 to 66 and will go on to play in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

You can listen to Czabe and Butch on your morning drive on 97.3 The Game, weekdays from 6:00-9:00 a.m.

You can watch the full interview above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip