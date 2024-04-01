Watch Now
97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban talks rematch between Iowa's Caitlin Clark and LSU's Angel Reese

All eyes will be on college basketball tonight. Caitlin Clark will lead Iowa against Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers in a highly anticipated rematch.
Posted at 6:46 AM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 07:46:24-04

97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban joined TMJ4 Today to talk about that game, as well as the court controversy between NC State and Texas. The 3-point lines at the Moda Center in Portland Oregon did not match. After a brief discussion, the two teams agreed to play the game despite the discrepancy.

North Carolina State went on to win the game 76 to 66 and will go on to play in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

You can watch the full interview above.

