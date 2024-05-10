97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban discusses job options for former Bucks coach Budenholzer

97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban joined TMJ4 News Today to talk about how Mike Budenholzer, former Milwaukee Bucks coach, might be getting back into the NBA.

He's the front runner to become the next head coach for the Phoenix Suns.

Czabe also discussed a big game happening at UWM Panther Arena tonight. The Admirals are looking to fight off elimination once again. Czabe broke down what they need to do to push the Stars to game 5.

