97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban breaks down Marquette's first Sweet 16 berth in 11 years

It's a big day for Milwaukee sports fans.

We have the Marquette Golden Eagles playing in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 for the first time in 11 years. 97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban joined TMJ4 Today to talk about what it took for the team to make it this far.

With Easter on Sunday, Czabe also took some time to chat about his favorite holiday candy and a possible gas leak in his studios.

You can listen to Czabe and Butch on your morning drive on 97.3 The Game, weekdays from 6:00-9:00 a.m.

You can watch Friday morning's complete interview above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip