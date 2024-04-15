Watch Now
97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban breaks down first round Bucks playoff match up

The Bucks first round playoff match up is all set.
Posted at 6:24 AM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 07:24:22-04

The Milwaukee Bucks first round playoff match up is all set.

97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban joined TMJ4 Today to break it all down — as well as relive his fond memories of celebrating Cream City on 414 Day. Watch the full interview to hear what Czabe loves most about Milwaukee.

You can listen to Czabe and Butch on your morning drive on 97.3 The Game, weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

You can watch the full interview above.

