49ers player who was shot during attempted robbery will miss first 4 games of season

The San Francisco 49ers placed wide receiver Ricky Pearsall on the reserve/non-football injury list Monday after he was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery over the weekend.

While it is not yet clear how much playing time the rookie is expected to miss, his placement on the list means he will be out at least the first four games of the season.

To fill the vacancy on their roster, the 49ers said they signed offensive tackle Brandon Parker to a one-year deal.

The San Francisco Police Department said Pearsall was shot Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene at approximately 3:37 p.m., where they found two injured males, SFPD said. Officers learned the one male attempted to rob Pearsall, and a physical altercation ensued, causing injuries to both the suspect and victim.

Pearsall was hospitalized overnight and released the following day.

The suspect is a 17-year-old male resident of Tracy, California, according to The Associated Press. He remains in police custody with charges pending.

Pearsall was the 31st overall pick by the 49ers in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

RELATED STORY | San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall shot during attempted robbery