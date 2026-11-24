Four Wisconsin golf courses have made the list of Golf.com's Top 100 Courses in America, which was released on Monday.

According to GOLF.com, each panelist for the Top 100 list gets 11 "buckets" or groupings when they rank, and points are assigned to each bucket.

Below are the courses from Wisconsin

No. 29 - The Lido at Sand Valley (up one spot)

No. 59 - Straits Course at Whistling Straits (down four spots)

No. 87 - Milwaukee Country Club (down nine spots)

No. 98 - Lawsonia Links (down nine spots)

Watch below: Drone video of Whistling Straits ahead of Ryder Cup

Drone video of Whistling Straits ahead of Ryder Cup

The top 10 courses, according to GOLF.com, are:



Pine Valley Cypress Point Shinnecock Hills National Golf Links of America Oakmont Merion East Sand Hills Augusta National Chicago Golf Club Fishers Island

Watch below: Impact of Whistling Straits

Impact of Whistling Straits and the Ryder Cup

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