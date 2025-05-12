2025 NFL Schedule release: Eagles vs. Cowboys set to kick off season

The kickoff game of the NFL's 2025-26 season will feature the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

The opener is set for Thursday, Sept. 4, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico exclusively announced the matchup Monday on TODAY.

🚨 EAGLES VS. COWBOYS TO KICK OFF THE 2025 SEASON 🚨#Kickoff2025 pic.twitter.com/PEHaVYvlxB — NFL (@NFL) May 12, 2025

The game will start at 7:20 PM CT and will be streamed on TMJ4 and Peacock. You can also watch the game on NFL+, which requires a subscription.

Watch: Sunday Night Football opener to showcase iconic rivalry

NFL to reveal 2025 season matchup

The full "Sunday Night Football" schedule will be released Wednesday, May 14, at about 7 p.m. CT, according to the league’s website.

