12-year-old sports reporters shine at the NLCS

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (TMJ4) — Baseball in October brings out the most fans and the most media. Sports can be enjoyed by fans of all ages and reporters of all ages.

Meet Carter and Cooper Thomas. The young reporter, known as the Twinstripe Bros have been covering the NLCS.

They went viral for asking Brewers manager Pat Murphy a question during his press conference.

So, I had to meet them and talk about their journey in this industry.

"About three-years ago, we started going to sports events and we started talking to players and we started interviewing them and some people encouraged us to put it online and a lot of people liked it online, so here we are," Carter said.

"Pat Murphy's a really cool manager, and he's done a great job as manager of the Brewers, leading, leading them to a 103-win team and being the Manager of the Year, the last two years," Carter said.

"Maybe three in a row," Cooper said.

When I asked them if they had any advice for me or people in the industry, they simply said have fun.