10 years later: Richard Dodd remembers Boston Marathon Bombing

"The number one thing that triggers that memory so to speak from 10 years ago are sirens," Richard Dodd says.

Dodd is one of the most accomplished long-distance runners in Milwaukee history. He had close to Olympic-caliber pace in the late '70s and early '80s. In April of 2013, he had pieced his life back together on the road to sobriety, and qualified for the Boston Marathon, again.

"For the first time in 30 years, since 1983, I was racing the Boston Marathon for myself. And I had qualified as a 52-year-old," Dodd says. "I had, you know, gotten my life back together. I had gotten back in shape. I qualified for Boston. It was a big, big deal for me."

He has the medals and windbreaker to prove it. Ten years ago, Dodd remembers the start. And the finish.

"I was actually quite elated with my finish," Dodd says. "It was a relatively warm day, and my time was decent."

Suddenly not one, but two bombs detonated near the finish line.

"All the good I felt about that day's accomplishment went for naught," Dodd says. "And you almost felt guilty to a certain degree, like survivor's guilt, because you weren't one of the ones that were maimed or killed."

Nearly 300 were injured. Two police officers were killed in the pursuit of the suspects, and three spectators were killed, including a child.

"Including an 8-year-old boy, Martin Richard," Dodd says. "Who was there with a sign saying I love you, dad, as his dad was finishing the marathon...and he never lived to tell about. Never saw another day. An 8-year-old boy."

Dodd had finished the race but was about two blocks away without his phone.

"Not only did I have somewhere in the vicinity of 100 texts and or instant messages, saying, 'are you ok,'" Dodd says. "You know, and when you haven't responded for three to four hours to anybody's messages? Of course, they're going to fear the worst."

Dodd would be okay, and what could have been a one-and-done, turned into him returning three more times. Symbolized by the shirt from that year. Strong. Tough. Brave. Boston. Finish.

"Going back in 2014, it was by far the most overwhelmingly positive experience I've ever had at any marathon," Dodd says. "The strength and resolve of that city and this country, within that next year, to me far outweighed what these bombers tried to do in one day."

Dodd is now the Head Boys Cross Country Coach and Assistant Track Coach at Franklin High School. Running will always be a part of his life, and passing the joy of it on to the next generation.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip