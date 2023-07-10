Soccer coach charged with child rape after leaving phone in restaurant

A 63-year-old soccer coach in Tennessee is accused of raping and drugging at least 10 children.

Authorities were alerted to Camilo Hurtado Campos after he reportedly left his cellphone behind at a restaurant.

According to the Franklin Police Department, officers were contacted by staff at the restaurant after they went through the phone, trying to figure out who it belonged to.

"What they found, instead, were dozens of unconscionable videos and pictures of children," the police department said in a statement.

Police said Campos recorded himself "raping unconscious boys between approximately 9 and 17 years old."

Investigators allege that Campos would frequent nearby schools where he would approach kids, telling them he was recruiting for his soccer team. After gaining their trust, police say Campos would drug and rape the children at his home.

Detectives say they have identified two of the victims. They are working with schools in the area to identify anyone else who may have been victimized by Campos. However, there's concern that some of the children may not even know they are victims because detectives say they were in an "unconscious state" in the videos.

The Franklin Police Department is asking families associated with Campos, especially if their child was coached by him, to contact detectives. They can reach the detectives by calling 615-794-2513 or by sending officers an email.

