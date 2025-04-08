LARSEN, Wis. — Open a little over a year, Cattails Supper Club will represent the small town of Larsen in Green Bay during the NFL Taste of the Draft.



In the middle of farmland and a town of less than 3,000 people stands a classic Wisconsin supper club.

“The whole point of the supper club is local, local, local,” owner Cathy Davey says. “It’s a community thing.”

Davey bought The Viking, a historic Larsen restaurant in 2023. The following year, she reopened as Cattails Supper Club.

'Local, local, local': small town supper club to represent Larsen at NFL Draft

“It had been closed for about a year and a half,” she says. “It’s been around since the 50s, and we didn’t want to see it empty anymore.”

Davey says there’s a few things that every Wisconsin supper club needs– local ownership, a salad bar, and hand-muddled old fashioneds.

Cattails Supper Club is one of 10 clubs in Northeast Wisconsin to be featured at the NFL Taste of the Draft.

The event raises money for GENYOUth, a national nonprofit that fights food insecurity in schools by providing nutrition programs, including grab and go meals for students.

“I was really excited when I got invited to that, and we really jumped at the opportunity,” Davey says.

Cattails will be serving its famous pork chops.

“Every single person that has tried them said they are the best pork chops they’ve ever had in their life,” Davey says.

Regulars Todd and Terleen Cheslock say Cattails is deserving of the recognition.

“You come in here, they know your name, they probably knew what you had to drink last time… It’s a very nice, family atmosphere,” Todd says. “It’s a good release from the world, from working all week. We like coming to Cattails.”

The Cheslocks won two tickets to Taste of the Draft in a special raffle at Cattails.

“They said we got two additional tickets… and I thought, that’s the best way to do it, give it away to our customers,” Davey says.

