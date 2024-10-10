Slideshow: Hurricane Milton impacts felt across Florida
Photos show damage and flooding from Hurricane Milton across Florida.
Photos show damage and flooding from Hurricane Milton in the Tampa Bay area and beyond.
Photo by: Tarpon Springs Police Department Photo by: John Argue Photo by: John Argue Photo by: Highlands County Sheriff's Office Photo by: Highlands County Sheriff's Office Photo by: Highlands County Sheriff's Office Max Watts, of Buford, Ga., walks in the parking lot to check on a trailer parked outside the hotel where he is riding out Hurricane Milton with coworkers, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. Watts, who works for a towing company, was deployed with colleagues to Florida to aid in the aftermath of the storm.Photo by: Julio Cortez/AP Photo by: Highlands County Sheriff's Office Photo by: Highlands County Sheriff's Office Photo by: Sue Propert Photo by: Sue Propert Photo by: Sue Propert Photo by: Sue Propert Photo by: Matt McGuire Photo by: Tony Salazar A stadium roof is ripped off Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida.Photo by: Scripps News Tampa Photo by: Autumn Illes
Photo by: John Argue Photo by: John Argue Flooding and downed trees impacting Dana Shores on Thursday, October 10.Photo by: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Flooding and downed trees impacting Dana Shores on Thursday, October 10.Photo by: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Flooding and downed trees impacting Dana Shores on Thursday, October 10.Photo by: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Flooding and downed trees impacting Dana Shores on Thursday, October 10.Photo by: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Severe flooding in ClearwaterPhoto by: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Severe flooding in ClearwaterPhoto by: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Powerlines down in the roadway on Park Boulevard near the flea market in Pinellas County.Photo by: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Powerlines down in the roadway on Park Boulevard near the flea market in Pinellas County.Photo by: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Sinkhole in District 5 of Hillsborough CountyPhoto by: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Storm debris in Pasco CountyPhoto by: Pasco Sheriff's Office Storm debris in Pasco CountyPhoto by: Pasco Sheriff's Office Storm debris in Pasco CountyPhoto by: Pasco Sheriff's Office Storm debris in Pasco CountyPhoto by: Pasco Sheriff's Office St Petersburg police posted this image of a crane that fell into a building downtown. Due to the crane, streets are closed from 1st Ave North to 1st Avenue South and 3rd St. To 5th St. Avoid this area.
Photo by: St. Petersburg Police St Petersburg police posted this image of a crane that fell into a building downtown. Due to the crane, streets are closed from 1st Ave North to 1st Avenue South and 3rd St. To 5th St. Avoid this area.Photo by: St. Petersburg police St. Petersburg police shared this photo of damage to the roof of Tropicana Field. Photo by: St. Petersburg police St. Petersburg police shared this photo of damage to the roof of Tropicana Field. Photo by: St. Petersburg Police
