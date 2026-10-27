Zip, Paddle & Pick Your Way Through Lake Geneva

Ready for an adventure-filled Wisconsin escape? Lake Geneva offers plenty of ways to get outside and explore. Take on aerial challenges at Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures, then keep the fun going with kayak, paddleboard, and seasonal rentals from Clear Water Outdoor.

Round out your getaway at Royal Oak Farm Orchard, featuring an apple tree maze, family attractions, bakery favorites, and apple cider donuts. Whether you're hiking, paddling, or picking apples, Lake Geneva brings together outdoor fun and seasonal experiences for a memorable Wisconsin adventure.

For a full calendar of events, go to VisitLakeGeneva.com

Learn More:

https://lakegenevaadventures.com/ | Clear Water Outdoor | Royal Oak Farm Orchard