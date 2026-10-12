Zip, Paddle & Explore: Adventure Awaits in Lake Geneva

Looking for an adventure-filled Wisconsin escape? Lake Geneva delivers. Start with an adrenaline-pumping experience at Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures, where thrill-seekers can tackle exciting aerial challenges. Then gear up at Clear Water Outdoor, your source for kayak, paddleboard, and seasonal rentals that keep the fun going year-round. Cap off the day at Royal Oak Farm Orchard, home to one of the country's only apple tree mazes, family attractions, bakery favorites, and famous apple cider donuts. Whether you're hiking, paddling, or picking apples, Lake Geneva offers outdoor experiences for every age and activity level.

For all Lake Geneva, head to VisitLakeGeneva.com