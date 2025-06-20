Watch Now
Your Next Summer Read, Metamorphosis

Payton Lange
Author Payton Lange joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss her new book, Metamorphosis.
Metamorphosis is a powerful collection of poetry that allows readers alike to reflect and explore personal growth, transformation, and healing. Through a randomized assortment of poetry written in a paper notebook, vivid imagery, and raw honesty, the author invites readers to embrace their scars, recognize their resilience, and rise beyond adversity.

For more information or a copy of the book visit Metamorphosis by Payton Lange

