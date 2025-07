Chef, Owner, and Co-Founder of The Bartolotta Restaurants, Paul Bartolotta, welcomes Tiffany from What's Brewing Wisconsin to La Terrazza.

Dining al fresco is available during warm weather in the courtyard, La Terrazza, a relaxed, outdoor dining experience where you can enjoy an authentic Italian meal under the evening sky. Ristorante Bartolotta dal 1993 is currently serving a menu inspired by the cuisine of Puglia in Italy.

