Your Next Fall Getaway Might Be Closer Than You Think

Looking for an easy and exciting escape this fall? Toronto offers Milwaukee-area travelers the perfect mix of big-city energy, world-class attractions, and welcoming neighborhoods. Visitors can explore one of the world's most diverse culinary scenes, vibrant arts and culture districts, and major sporting events, all within a surprisingly easy trip. Fall brings special experiences like Nuit Blanche, an all-night contemporary art festival, along with seasonal beauty across the city's parks and urban green spaces. Halloween enthusiasts can enjoy everything from costumed celebrations and museum events to the spooky Legends of Horror experience at Casa Loma. And the fun doesn't stop when winter arrives, with holiday markets, festive lights, ice skating, and seasonal shopping throughout the city. Learn more and start planning your trip at DestinationToronto.com