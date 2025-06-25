Your Next Donation Could Help Treat Sickle Cell

Kristen Harris joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to share how blood donations can go further than a simple contribution. Researchers at Versiti work to find cures for conditions like sickle cell, leukemia, pediatric cancers, and others. This research has led to breakthroughs in treating anemia, cancer, heart disease, hemophilia, and stroke. With one donation, each contribution can save up to three lives. Regular donors help ensure hospitals are prepared for emergencies and ongoing treatments. By supporting research efforts, your gift can help to develop cures for some of the most serious blood diseases.

The need for blood, and the need for diversity among blood donors. For example, the community’s current need for Ro blood—estimated to be found in 44% of the African American population—and why the rare Ro blood type is crucial in sickle cell treatment. To that end, Versiti on King has hosted several blood typing educational events since its grand opening.

For more information visit VERSITI you can also call 1-877-BE-A-HERO