Your Guide to Historic and Fun Road Trips in Wisconsin

Meet travel writers and road trip specialists Tom Manus and Kristi Flick Manus. They just released a new book: Historic Wisconsin Roadsides: Towns Off the Beaten Path in the Badger State.

The book is a perfect guide to hitting the road for carefree adventures through America’s Dairyland, highlighting what to do and where to eat and stay for your escape on the open road. Use this book to inspire fresh adventures!

Go explore and make memories on 11 road trips such as White Arrow Signs, Harbor Towns and Shipwrecks, the Great River Road, and Madison and Heritage Towns. Packed with over 1,200 recommendations, find where to get a free ice cream cone from a 1932 dairy bar when the temperature drops below -20°, eat what many consider the original butterburger (not where you expect), ride Elvis’s favorite roller coaster, find a whimsical 1927 C.W. Parker Amusement Company carousel, and visit the world's coolest 1950s motel featuring live music, songwriting workshops, and a radio station broadcasting only music created onsite.

Tom Manus and Kristi Flick Manus are authors of Secret Wisconsin: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure and travel writers for print and online publications (visit their website www.smalltownplussize.com [smalltownplussize.com] ). Kristi is a Madison-area native, while Tom happily adopted Wisconsin after their marriage in 1995. Based in Eau Claire, they enjoy exploring different cultures, history, roadside attractions, and nature on road trips. They have visited 48 states, with only Hawaii and the elusive Rhode Island remaining.