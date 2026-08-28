You'll Love Olive, and She Needs a Home!

Olive is the kind of dog who just wants to be part of the fun. Whether you’re relaxing on the couch, going for a hike, or visiting a beer garden, Olive wants to be right there with you! Olive is a 2-year-old, 65-pound girl with excellent house manners. She is potty trained, crate trained, and knows basic commands. She is even trusted to free roam when her foster is away! Olive has shown how easy she can be to live with, and we think she could be a wonderful addition to many homes.

We recommend a home with kids 12 years and older, as Olive can get a little jumpy when she’s excited. She would also do best in a home without cats. Olive enjoys the company of other dogs, so a canine sibling is definitely a possibility.

Olive has been with Canine Cupids for over 4 months, after spending 2 months at MADACC. That’s six months of waiting for the family who will make her part of their life. She has so much love to give, and we’d really love to help her find her happily ever after.Six months is long enough. Olive is ready for her person. ❤️

To learn more and apply to adopt Olive, visit us at www.caninecupids.org [caninecupids.org]!