You Can Give A Golden a Shiny Bright Future !

Celebrating over 20 years, the organization provides essential medical and behavioral support to ensure each dog finds a loving home. 100% volunteer-supported, WAAGR relies on community involvement and foster homes to thrive. WAAGR rescues and rehomes Golden Retrievers and mixes in Wisconsin, extending its reach as far as Puerto Rico and Turkey.

Visit a variety of their ongoing events:

May 31, Sat ‘Paws on the Patio” at The Brick in Glendale 1pm-4pm

June 7 Sat, Brookfield 5K at “The Corners of Brookfield” 8am-11am

June 14, July 12, August 16 at Sendiks Brat Fry in Wauwatosa. Meet volunteers and many goldens!

If you want to make a difference, consider fostering or volunteering to help these deserving dogs visit WAAGR.org