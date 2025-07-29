Wisconsin Woodworkers Guild: A Place to Learn and Create Amazing Things!

The Wisconsin Woodworkers Guild (WWG) is a thriving community of makers, creators, and enthusiasts, with roots going back to the 1980s. Today, the Guild continues to grow, offering a welcoming space for anyone interested in woodworking—from beginners to seasoned pros. With no wait list, no monthly fees, and access to a full shop, it’s easy to get involved.

Joining us is Ron Pederson, Guild President, and Tammy O’Connell, Education Director and Member of the Year. They’ll share how the WWG supports its members with educational opportunities, collaborative projects, and hands-on experience. Plus, they’ll talk about the beautiful, practical, and artistic pieces members create, and how the Guild gives back to the community through outreach and service.

The Wisconsin Woodworkers Guild meets monthly (except August) on the 1st Thursday of the month, 6-8:30 pm, in the lower level of the Woodcraft Store, 14115 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin, WI 5315.

You can find them on Facebook at Wisconsin Woodworkers Guild or visit their website.