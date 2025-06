Tony Santos joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to share the latest on Wisconsin Vintage Fest. Wisconsin Vintage Fest supports small businesses through its vintage shopping market, and celebrates the charm and nostalgia of vintage culture.

The Wisconsin Vintage Fest is to be held at the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee on Sunday, June 29 from 11 am - 5 pm. The event is free to attend, includes over 80 vendors and is open to all ages.

For more information visit WI Vintage Fest