Dan Lepien rose to popularity with his track "God Bless Kwik Trip." Now, he's coming out with a debut, full-length album called "The Honky Tonk Traditional."

He joined What's Brewing Wisconsin to talk about how he got started as a musician and what inspired his latest album. He even played us a sample! You can take a listen above.

For more information on Dan's tour dates, or to listen to his music, visit his website here.