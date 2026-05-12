Wisconsin Native Plants Thrive in Small Spaces Too!

Native plants aren’t just for large yards—they thrive in containers, too. Gardening expert Melinda Myers is teaming up with Wisconsin Public Libraries to help gardeners of all experience levels support pollinators through simple, sustainable container gardening.

From now through June, free online webinars and activity guides show how even a single pot filled with native plants can provide nectar, pollen, and seeds for butterflies, bees, and songbirds. Container gardens are a great option for patios, decks, balconies, or anyone with limited space.

Upcoming free webinars include Planting & Care of Your Rain Garden on May 21 at 6:30 PM and Managing Your Landscape with Pollinators in Mind on June 3 at 6:30 PM CT. Recordings and downloadable guides are also available.

For past Webinar Recordings & Handouts, visit https://www.melindamyers.com/about-melinda/on-demand-webinars or https://www.melindamyers.com/articles/affordable-and-practical-sustainable-gardening

For more events and upcoming free webinars with Melinda covering a variety of gardening topics visit https://www.melindamyers.com/about-melinda/upcoming-appearances