Wisconsin Celebrates Les Paul’s 110th Birthday!

Multiple events in Milwaukee and Waukesha held throughout this June will celebrate what would have been Les Paul’s 110th birthday. Celebrations will begin with a virtual birthday on June 5th. A presentation about Les Paul, tours for all ages of the Les Paul exhibits at Discovery World and at the Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum, hands-on activities at both museums, and a special program for educators share the energy of Les Paul.

The Les Paul Foundation was established by Les Paul and became active in 2009. The foundation inspires innovative and creative thinking by sharing the legacy of Les Paul through support of music education, music recording, innovations, exhibits about Les Paul and medical research related to hearing, specifically finding a cure for tinnitus.

Learn more at: http://www.les-paul.com/news/

or FaceBook

DETAILS of EVENTS:

Les Paul’s Virtual Birthday

Thursday, June 5

6pm-7pm http://tinyurl.com/yc235eff.

The Museum at Friday Night Live

Friday, June 6

6:30pm – 9pm

Main Street, Downtown Waukesha,

Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum booth https://waukeshacountymuseum.org/visit/

Demonstrations of Les Paul’s inventions

Saturday, June 7

10am – 4pm

Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum, 101 W. Main St., Waukesha https://waukeshacountymuseum.org/the-wizard-of-waukesha-the-amazing-true-story-of-les-paul/

Behind the Scenes with Les Paul, presentation by Sue Baker

Tuesday, June 10

11:30am-12:30pm

Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum, 101 W. Main St., Waukesha https://waukeshacountymuseum.org/event/june-2025-lunch-and-learn/

Hands-on activities in the Les Paul’s House of Sound

Saturday, June 14

9am – 4pm

11am-1pm Exploration of sound, music and design with Julie Palkowski

Discovery World, 500 N. Harbor Dr., Milwaukee http://discoveryworld.org

Tours of Les Paul’s House of Sound

Sunday, June 15

11am, 12N and 1pm

Discovery World, 500 N. Harbor Dr., Milwaukee http://discoveryworld.org

Morning at the Museum for Educators

Tuesday, June 17

10am-12pm

Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum, 101 W. Main St., Waukesha

http://events.humanitix.com/les-paul-s-morning-at-the-museum/tickets

