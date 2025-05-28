Wisconsin Celebrates Les Paul’s 110th Birthday!

Multiple events in Milwaukee and Waukesha held throughout this June will celebrate what would have been Les Paul’s 110th birthday. Celebrations will begin with a virtual birthday on June 5th. A presentation about Les Paul, tours for all ages of the Les Paul exhibits at Discovery World and at the Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum, hands-on activities at both museums, and a special program for educators share the energy of Les Paul.
The Les Paul Foundation was established by Les Paul and became active in 2009. The foundation inspires innovative and creative thinking by sharing the legacy of Les Paul through support of music education, music recording, innovations, exhibits about Les Paul and medical research related to hearing, specifically finding a cure for tinnitus.
Learn more at: http://www.les-paul.com/news/
DETAILS of EVENTS:
Les Paul’s Virtual Birthday
Thursday, June 5
6pm-7pm http://tinyurl.com/yc235eff.
The Museum at Friday Night Live
Friday, June 6
6:30pm – 9pm
Main Street, Downtown Waukesha,
Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum booth https://waukeshacountymuseum.org/visit/
Demonstrations of Les Paul’s inventions
Saturday, June 7
10am – 4pm
Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum, 101 W. Main St., Waukesha https://waukeshacountymuseum.org/the-wizard-of-waukesha-the-amazing-true-story-of-les-paul/
Behind the Scenes with Les Paul, presentation by Sue Baker
Tuesday, June 10
11:30am-12:30pm
Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum, 101 W. Main St., Waukesha https://waukeshacountymuseum.org/event/june-2025-lunch-and-learn/
Hands-on activities in the Les Paul’s House of Sound
Saturday, June 14
9am – 4pm
11am-1pm Exploration of sound, music and design with Julie Palkowski
Discovery World, 500 N. Harbor Dr., Milwaukee http://discoveryworld.org
Tours of Les Paul’s House of Sound
Sunday, June 15
11am, 12N and 1pm
Discovery World, 500 N. Harbor Dr., Milwaukee http://discoveryworld.org
Morning at the Museum for Educators
Tuesday, June 17
10am-12pm
Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum, 101 W. Main St., Waukesha
http://events.humanitix.com/les-paul-s-morning-at-the-museum/tickets