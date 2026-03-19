Winter Wellness Walks Encourage Community Connection and Cold-Weather Fun

The Winter Wellness Walk series encourages the community to stay active and enjoy Milwaukee County’s beautiful parks throughout the colder months. Created by Urban Nature Connection, the walks promote wellness, accessibility, and a deeper connection to nature year-round.

Timothy Scott, Executive Director, and Danielle McClendon, Board Member at Large, talked about the organization’s mission, its beginnings, and who these walks are designed for. They’ll also share what makes being outdoors in winter so special.

The upcoming Spring Awakening Winter Wellness Walk begins and ends at Hubbard Park, 3565 N. Morris Blvd, Shorewood, WI 53211.

Learn more at www.urbannatureconnection.com or email contact@urbannatureconnection.com