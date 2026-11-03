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Winter Roads Ahead? Get Your Car Ready Now

Van Horn Automotive Group
Winter Roads Ahead? Get Your Car Ready Now
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Snow, ice and bitter cold can make Wisconsin driving unpredictable, but a little preparation can go a long way. Before winter weather hits, check your tires, battery, fluids, brakes, wipers and lights to make sure your vehicle is ready.

Don’t forget a winter emergency kit with essentials like jumper cables, a flashlight, blanket, phone charger, shovel, snacks and warm clothing.

Once you’re on the road, remember the golden rule: slow down before you need to brake. Leave extra following distance and avoid sudden steering or acceleration on slippery roads. And if winter leaves you stranded, stay with your vehicle when possible and make sure the exhaust pipe remains clear of snow.

Visit Van Horn Honda of Glendale

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