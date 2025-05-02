Whitnall Beer Garden is an ideal spot to start, or finish, a day out in Milwaukee County's largest park. Whitnall Park, and the beer garden, is named for Charles Whitnall, a member of the Milwaukee County Park Commission from 1907 to 1941, and the man credited for the creation of the 'emerald necklace' of parkways. Today the park is home to botanical gardens, a nature center, a championship golf course, miles of trails, multiple picnic sites and is one of the top locations for birding and wildlife watching.

Whitnall Beer Garden is operated by Milwaukee County Parks - which means when you spend money at the beer garden, it directly benefits your parks, and helps fund essential work that improves our environment, advances racial equity and enhances the quality of life for everyone.