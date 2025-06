What's Brewing Wisconsin visits Third Space Brewing to learn about exciting offers, beer & music, and the Wisconsin IPA fest. Visit for their new event, Happy Day, beginning this Saturday at the downtown Milwaukee location. Happy Day embodies all things that make us happy — Puppies, back massages, face paint, and balloon animals!

Viewers can also enjoy $5 off their Wisconsin IPA Fest tickets by using the code "TMJ4" at checkout.

