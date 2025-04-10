What's Brewing This Week With UPAF

Each week, Katie Korek, The PR manager for the United Performing Arts Fund visits with Tiff to give us a preview of some fun things happening in the Art Community. Sister Act at Skylightis featured this week! The musical is a little different from the movie... it has a 70's setting with some fun disco music. Also featured this week is one of the world's most famous classical ballets, Sleeping Beauty!

Let yourself escape into Michael Pink’s dreamy retelling of the family-favorite fairy tale, featuring live music by the Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra. See it this weekend at the Milwaukee Ballet.