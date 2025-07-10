What's Brewing on Stage with UPAF this Weekend?

Katie Korek with UPAF stopped by What's Brewing Wisconsin to chat about all the amazing performances happening on stage in our area this weekend.

On Saturday, July 12th, you might want to check out the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra's Bon Voyage Tour. MYSO students will depart the next day for Poland and the Czech Republic. In addition to performing in historic venues, they’ll visit Holocaust sites, including Auschwitz-Birkenau and Schindler’s Factory. It’s a powerful cultural and educational journey that leads into their Violins of Hope–Wisconsin residency this fall. You can purchase tickets here.

Stop by Rainbow Summer at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. The event kicks off on July 14th and runs through the 20th. It's a week-long festival of live performances, food trucks, family activities, and more. Headlining performances will take place daily on the Peck Pavilion stage. Acts include Kids from Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Police Band. You can purchase tickets here.

For a full calendar of all the upcoming performances in our area, head over to the UPAF Performance Calendar at UPAF.org.

