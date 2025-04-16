What's Brewing on Stage with UPAF

There's always something happening on stage in the Milwaukee area! The United Performing Arts Fund joined What's Brewing to talk about which performances to see in the next few days.

You can catch Espejos: Clean at the Milwaukee Rep through May 11th. The play intricately weaves the stories of two women whose vastly different life experiences converge at a resort in Cancun. You can purchase tickets and see show times here.

Don't miss Danceworks' Mad Hot Rhythm Competition on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Mad Hot Rhythm Program brings dance lessons directly into classrooms from November through April. The program culminates with a city-wide competition for all participants, who compete in hip-hop, jazz and salsa categories. Click here to read more about the event.

To read more about UPAF and the work they do in the community, visit their website, UPAF.org.