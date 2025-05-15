What's Brewing on Stage the week of May 14th

UPAF joins What's Brewing Wisconsin every Wednesday to talk about what's happening on a stage near you for the weekend. This weekend, it's Bizet's Carmen -- the ballet and the opera!

The Milwaukee Ballet will be holding its performance of Carmen from May 16th to 18th at Pabst Theater. You can purchase tickets here.

The Florentine Opera will also be running its performance of Carmen from May 16th to 18th, at Uihlein Hall in the Marcus Performing Arts Center. You can purchase tickets here.

For a full schedule of events, visit UPAF.org.