What's Brewing in The Arts

Every week Katie Korek from UPAF gives us an inside look at the arts in Milwaukee.

This week's spotlight is on Camille's Rainbow running at theMilwaukee Opera Theatre through June 1. This is a 40 minute opera designer for ages 0-4 and their caregivers. This probably looks quite different from what you think of as “opera”. There are four singers and a harpist on the floor interacting directly with the audience.

Danceworks is presenting Fables from the Wide Sky through May 24th. This production includes I work from Danceworks Intergenerational Performance Company, Youth Performance Company, and Apprentice MKE.

Finally, check out Let’s Groove Tonight: Motown and The Philly Sound.

This is running at Milwaukee Symphony OrchestraMay 23-25. Magic melodies come to life as the pop, soul and R&B sounds of Motown and the famous hits from the Philly Sound face off in this exciting concert experience Let's Groove Tonight.