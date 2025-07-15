Weekly Community Swap at Alice’s Garden Urban Farm

This summer, Alice's Garden Urban Farm is providing a space for people to meet up, get to know each other a bit, give away items you no longer need, and acquire some things that are “new to you.” The Summer community swaps are happening on Tuesdays, June through August 5. This is an invitation to sustainable living through reducing and reusing. However, you may not just drop your items off. This is an opportunity to also build new connections, create a ripple effect of positive change, decrease your carbon footprint, and claim a cost-effective way to refresh your belongings. Whenever you leave the swap, you may not leave your items behind. You return home with anything you brought that was not claimed as a treasure by someone else.

What Items to Bring:



July 15: Children's Books

July 29: Children's Clothes

August 5: Dresses & Skirts

August 12: Homegrown Vegetables & Herbs

August 19: Dishes, Bowls, Pots & Pans

August 26: Coats, Jackets, Sweaters

For more information, visit ALICE'S GARDEN URBAN FARM