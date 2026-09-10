Waukesha Celebrates Pride, Community, Connection and Inclusion

Waukesha Pride returns for its second annual celebration on Saturday, September 12, bringing a full day of community, entertainment, and connection to the area. Hosted by LGBT Waukesha, the event begins with a free vendor fair featuring nearly 40 local artists, businesses, and organizations, along with food trucks, live entertainment, and a silent auction benefiting future Pride events.

The celebration continues in the evening with a lineup of drag performances, DJs, and special entertainment at Maddy’s Bar & Music Lounge. Organizers intentionally moved this year’s event to September so community members could enjoy Pride celebrations throughout the year. Open to people of all backgrounds, Waukesha Pride aims to foster visibility, inclusion, and support while bringing neighbors together for a day of fun and celebration.

More information about the event can be found at www.WaukeshaPride.org [waukeshapride.org]. We'll also be hosting all of our regularly occurring events in September like our queer media club, game night, and crafternoon. Information for all of the events that we run, including Waukesha Pride, can be found on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LGBTWaukesha [facebook.com].